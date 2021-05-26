Head coach Crescent rejoins Top Esports

Head coach Luo “Crescent” Sheng has rejoined Top Esports for the upcoming League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Summer Split.

“TES Crescent has returned from vacation and back to the rift!” the Chinese-based team tweeted on Wednesday.

Crescent originally joined Top Esports in May 2018 following coaching stints with FunPlus Phoenix, DAN Gaming, Oh My God and LGD Gaming.

He coached TES to a first-place finish in the 2020 LPL Summer Split and reached the semifinals at the 2020 World Championships before departing the club in December 2020.

Crescent will work with an active roster that includes Bai “369” Jia-Hao, Hung “Karsa” Hau-Hsuan, Zhuo “knight” Ding, Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo, Ying “Photic” Qi-Shen, Liang “yuyanjia” Jia-Yuan and Wang “Zhuo” Xu-Zhuo.

--Field Level Media