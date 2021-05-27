Top Esports sign LPL rookie Qingtian

Top Esports added top laner Yu “Qingtian” Zi-Han to their League of Legends Professional League roster Thursday.

He is expected to make his LPL debut during the upcoming 2021 Summer Split.

Competing in the League of Legends Developmental League (LDL), Qingtian helped Young Miracles win the 2021 Spring Split regular season and playoff titles with an MVP-caliber performance.

“Welcome Qingtian to our TES family and expect to witness your excellent performance on the Rift!” Top Esports posted on Twitter.

He joins an active roster that includes Bai “369” Jia-Hao, Hung “Karsa” Hau-Hsuan, Zhuo “knight” Ding, Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo, Ying “Photic” Qi-Shen, Liang “yuyanjia” Jia-Yuan and Wang “Zhuo” Xu-Zhuo. Luo “Crescent” Sheng rejoined TES as head coach on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media