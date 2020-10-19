TOP Esports land Beats By Dre as sponsor

Bose might be the official headset of Riot Games, but League of Legends team TOP Esports from China is giving Apple headphone brand Beats by Dre some attention.

TOP Esports has announced Beats by Dre has become a team sponsor. And while the squad will not be wearing its sponsor’s headsets because of Riot Games’ Bose deal reached in September, it will wear the Beats by Dre logo on the right shoulder of its jerseys.

The first sighting of the logo on team uniforms came Saturday during the League of Legends World Championship.

Other TOP Esports sponsors include car maker Audi, dairy brand An Mu Xi, computer accessory maker Logitech G and live-stream platform DouYu.

TOP Esports took Group D at the LOL Worlds 2020 Main Event and won their quarterfinal matchup against Fnatic 3-2 on Saturday in a reverse sweep after trailing 2-0. The team will face Group A winner Suning in a semifinal matchup Sunday.

--Field Level Media