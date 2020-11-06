Afreeca Freecs keep Rigby, add LirA to coaching staff

Afreeca Freecs are retaining coach Han “Rigby” Earl and adding Nam “LirA” Tae-yoo to their coaching staff.

Afreeca Freecs announced the transactions in a Twitter post on Thursday night.

“Rigby has shown outstanding ability in strategy and analysis at the Afreeca Freecs since last season” the team stated on the decision to extend Rigby’s contract.

“And LirA was a founding member of Afreeca Freecs LoL team and played in LCK and LCS around the world stage” the post said, while also including LirA’s experience as an analyst on the LCK desk this season.

On Monday, the team parted ways with Choi “iloveoov” Yeon-sung, who was head coach for four years.

--Field Level Media