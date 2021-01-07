Former SK jungler Trick retires from LOL

Jungler Kim “Trick” Gang-yun has retired from professional League of Legends.

Trick, a 25-year-old native of South Korea, announced his decision on Twitter.

“Bye pro-gamer life, maybe, esports life was really fun and I had good experience,” he wrote. “I will miss LEC, players, teammates, LCK, fans. I love you all, you guys, I hope you guys doing well.”

Last year Trick nearly helped SK Gaming qualify for a spot in the Worlds, but SK came up short after finishing in sixth place in the 2020 Summer Split playoffs. Not long after that, SK allowed Trick to pursue other options while it set a new lineup. SK released Trick in November.

Trick’s statement leaves open the option for him to return to active gaming and add to a career resume that already includes multiple European League of Legends Championship titles and two EU LCS MVP awards.

--Field Level Media