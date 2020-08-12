Report: Trick unavailable if SK Gaming makes worlds

A passport snag will reportedly prevent SK Gaming jungler Kim “Trick” Gang-yun from playing in the 2020 League of Legends World Championship should the team qualify.

With the world championship scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Sept. 25-Oct. 31, Trick will not be able to renew his passport from his native South Korea in time to participate. His passport had less than six months before it expired, leaving him unable to obtain a Chinese visa.

Attempts to get a reprieve from the deadline rule were unsuccessful, per an ESPN report.

SK Gaming needs to finish in the top four of the European Championships to qualify for worlds. The team is 9-9 and in fifth place of the standings, behind Fnatic who are also 9-9. Fnatic has defeated SK Gaming twice this season, including a matchup on Sunday.

According to the report, the team intends to use jungler Marc “Canee” Behrend if it qualifies for the worlds. Canee was signed to a contract on Aug. 4 that runs through the 2021 season.

—Field Level Media