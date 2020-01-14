Mid laner 'Ucal' joins Team Griffin

Woo-hyeon “Ucal” Son joined Team Griffin for the upcoming League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split.

Ucal, a mid laner, played with the Afreeca Freecs in the 2019 Spring Split but slumped. He regained his dominance in the Summer Split, however, finishing with the third most kills among mid laners.

Griffin emerges from a tough offseason when it was forced to dissolve all of its players’ contracts following reports its contracts were unfair. Ucal is part of a retooled roster that lost mid lanerJi-hoon “Chovy” Jeong, support Si-woo “Lehends” Son and top laner Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi.

Coach Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho also left the organization after being indefinitely suspended amid allegations of physically and verbally abusing players.

Last month, Griffin signed top laner Ui-jin “Untara” Park, mid laner Nae-hyun “Naehyun” Yoo and coach Sang-yong “H Dragon” Han.

The LCK begins Feb. 5.

