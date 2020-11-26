Upset agrees to three-year deal with Fnatic

Elias “Upset” Lipp signed a three-year deal with Fnatic’s League of Legends team, the organization announced Thursday.

The transaction is pending approval from Riot Games.

Upset, 20, spent the past season with the Origen/Astralis organization. The German previously played for FC Schalke 04 and Giants Gaming, and he spent a brief time as a stand-in for G2 Esports.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m super excited to start playing with the team,” Upset said.

He’s part of a new-look Fnatic squad.

Fnatic recently parted with Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, who moved on to G2 Esports, and Tim “Nemesis” Lipovsek, who is searching for his next opportunity. On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer.

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi recently signed on to coach the team.

“I’m so excited to bring Upset to Fnatic,” team director Javier “dardo” Zafra said. “He’s shown he is consistently one of the best ADCs in the LEC over the past two years, and his combination of ambition, personality and talent will make him a great fit for our new roster.”

