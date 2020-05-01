Contract expires for Royal Never Give Up's 'Uzi'

AD carry Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao’s contract with Royal Never Give Up has expired, according to the official Riot Contract Database.

The Chinese League of Legends player is free to sign with any team after his pact came to an end on Thursday.

Uzi started with the organization in 2012 when it was named Royal Club.

The 23-year-old, who has been plagued by wrist injuries, hasn’t played for Royal Never Give Up in 2020. The 23-year-old admitted previously that his injuries prevent him from playing for more than a couple hours.

