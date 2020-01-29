LCK Media Day canceled due to coronavirus fears

The LCK 2020 Spring Split canceled its Media Day, scheduled for Thursday local time, due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak, Inven Global reported.

South Korea’s premier League of Legends tournament reportedly will launch as planned on Feb. 5, but without a live audience to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“Riot Korea says preventive measures were needed to protect the health and safety of athletes, visitors and officials,” a Fomos esports reporter posted on Twitter.

Four cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Korea since Jan. 20.

According to CNN updates on Wednesday, the virus has killed at least 132 people, with nearly 6,000 cases confirmed in mainland China.

—Field Level Media