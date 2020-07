Vitality named Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet as their starting jungler for Week Five of the 2020 League of Legends European Championship Summer Split.

The 19-year-old Frenchman spent the past four weeks playing for Vitality’s Academy squad.

Skeanz replaces Cantoursma “Nji” An in the starting lineup.

Vitality is tied with four other teams at 4-5 heading into this week’s games against Rogue and MAD Lions, the two teams sitting atop the LEC standings with 7-2 records.

