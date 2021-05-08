Report: Vitality acquiring top laner SLT from BIG

Team Vitality will acquire top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez from Berlin International Gaming in a League of Legends European Championship shakeup, Dot Esports reported Friday.

SLT, 20, helped BIG to a 3-1 finals victory over mousesports in March for the European Regional League’s Prime League Spring Pro Division title.

The Frenchman has also played for Team Oplon, TrainHard eSport and GameWard in his young career.

With Vitality, SLT would take the spot of rookie Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen as top laner. Vitality is looking to move Szygenda down to Vitality Bee, its Academy League of Legends team in La Ligue Francaise European Regional League, according to Dot Esports’ report.

Vitality finished the LEC Spring Split in last place at 5-13 and made a coaching change, replacing Hadrien “Duke” Forestier with academy coach Mateusz “Tasz” Borkowski, Dot Esports reported in April.

--Field Level Media