Szygenda joins Team Vitality's LEC roster

In 2020, top laner Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen helped AGO Rogue finish in first place at Ultraliga Spring, take second place in Ultraliga Summer and win at the EU Masters.

Now the 19-year-old Dane is taking his talents to Team Vitality to join its League of Legends European Championship (LEC) roster.

Szygenda joins four holdovers on the team’s roster: 20-year-old French jungler Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet, Serbian mid laner Aljosa “Milica” Kovandzic, 18-year-old Greek bot laner Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos and 18-year-old Greek support player Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis as the official Vitality roster for the 2021 LEC season.

Team Vitality also announced the signing of Polish top laner Milosz “Raven” Domagalski, 24-year-old Swedish jungler Jonas “Memento” Elmarghichi, German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev, 22-year-old Swedish bot laner Ludvig Erik Hugo “SMILEY” Granquist and 25-year-old Swedish support player Morgan “HustlinbeasT” Granberg to its Vitality.Bee team in La Ligue Francaise.

Vitality struggled in 2020 LEC action, coming in 10th (last place) in the Spring Split and ninth in the Summer Split. In 2019, the team squeezed into the Spring and Summer playoffs but tied for fifth each time.

Vitality tweeted Wednesday, “2021 will be all about keeping the momentum of what we saw in the last weeks of Summer Split”

Szygenda replied to the tweet, “YO IM PLAYING LEC NEXT YEAR!”

