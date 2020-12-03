Top Esports name WarHorse their head coach

Ju-Chih “WarHorse” Chen has left FunPlus Phoenix and will become the head coach of Top Esports.

“Coach WarHorse has rich experience in coaching and team management, a well-known coach who has coached many teams,” TES posted on their Twitter account Thursday. “Let’s meet new challenges together and create unlimited possibilities!”

He replaces Sheng “Crescent” Luo, whose departure was announced earlier this week.

WarHorse takes over a TES team that finished third-fourth at the League of Legends 2020 World Championships after losing to Suning in the semifinals. Under WarHorse’s leadership, FPX won the 2019 Worlds.

He also previously coached Flash Wolves of Taiwan.

TES won the League of Legends Pro League summer playoffs and finished second in the spring playoffs.

