Host cities set for China-based League of Legends World Championship

The host cities are set for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship to be contested in China.

A start date has not been announced, but organizer Riot Games revealed Tuesday that five cities in China -- Shanghai, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Shenzhen -- are the host cities.

The grand finals are set for Nov. 6 at the 60,000-seat Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China’s fifth-largest city.

The event was held solely in Shanghai last year, with an eye toward a shift to North America this year. But with pandemic restrictions that allowed limited fan attendance for the grand finals and no attendance at all for earlier rounds, Riot Games wanted to “bring the live sporting experience to fans across the country as originally intended.”

DAMWON Gaming of South Korea captured the title last year, defeating China’s Suning 3-1.

--Field Level Media