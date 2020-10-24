DAMWON cruises into final at LOL Worlds

In a rematch from the 2019 World Championship Semifinals, the LCK’s DAMWON Gaming got revenge on the LEC’s G2 Esports on Saturday, winning the series 3-1 and advancing to the 2020 World Championship Finals.

DAMWON came into this series with a single goal in mind: to “crush G2 into pieces...” according to mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su. In Game 1, ShowMaker and company dismantled G2 through early proactivity in which ShowMaker’s Twisted Fate roamed across the map to get his lanes ahead alongside his jungler, Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu.

Though G2 picked up first blood, DAMWON quickly built up a considerable gold lead, leading by as much as 4,000 gold at just 17 minutes. With complete map control, DWG only surrendered two towers while taking nine towers, two Rift Heralds, a Baron Nashor and four Dragons for Infernal Soul, leading to a 28-minute win.

DAMWON, filled with confidence, came into Game 2 with a plan to pull G2 apart with top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon on a splitpusher in Fiora. Unfortunately for DAMWON, G2 played well around it, sending pressure Nuguri’s way to prevent him from taking over the top side of the map. Though G2 picked up plenty of kills throughout the early- to mid-game, they could never pull ahead, only creating a gold lead of up to 1,600 gold despite early kills and Dragons.

All of this changed around 26 minutes in, where a massive fight around Baron Nashor went 4-for-1 in G2’s favor. With this teamfight win and a Baron Buff active, G2 surged through DAMWON’s defenses, crushing DWG’s base a few minutes later to tie the series at 1-apiece.

In Game 3, G2 tried to draft a composition that would enable mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther’s Akali but DAMWON had the perfect answers. DAMWON drafted a composition with four ranged characters, including a support top laner in Lulu for Nuguri. As a result, DWG had all the kiting potential in the world, meaning all of G2’s engage attempts would fall flat.

While G2 picked up first blood, DAMWON quickly ran away with the game as G2 struggled in an uphill battle. G2 support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle in particular struggled as Pantheon, constantly dying on engage attempts and finishing with a dismal 3/9/4 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) and comprising 41 percent of his team’s deaths.

Empowered by their draft advantage, DAMWON steamrolled through the game, again only giving up two towers and some kills while picking up every objective they set their eyes on. DAMWON took Game 3 with aplomb in just under 32 minutes, setting up series point in Game 4.

While the first three games were fairly one-sided, none of them came close to the domination DAMWON inflicted on G2 in Game 4. DAMWON took whatever it wanted in Game 4, and G2 could do little to respond without losing out in a big way somewhere else on the map. When G2 sent a majority of its team to secure a Rift Herald at nine minutes, they allowed DAMWON bot laner Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun to secure several uncontested waves of minions and turret plates as Caitlyn.

When Caitlyn gets ahead, she becomes an uncontestable tower-killing machine, which is precisely what Ghost did. Enabled by support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s Braum, who finished with more damage dealt than anyone on G2, Ghost and his team knocked down towers with impunity. After extending their lead to 7,000 gold at 16 minutes, DAMWON closed things out with a massive 5-for-1 fight in G2’s base a minute later, using a final Rift Herald to knock down G2’s Nexus and secure the fastest game in Worlds history in 19:03.

After getting revenge for last year’s semifinal loss, DAMWON has punched their ticket to the World Championship Finals. They await the winner of the all-LPL semifinal between Suning Gaming and Top Esports, which takes place on Sunday.

--Field Level Media