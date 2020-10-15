DAMWON Gaming sweep DRX, move to semis at Worlds

DAMWON Gaming dominated DRX en route to a 3-0 sweep on Thursday during the first quarterfinal of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship knockout round in Shanghai.

DAMWON Gaming’s consistency in champion select helped power them to three wins, making sure to always draft an aggressive frontliner that allows the team to initiate on its own terms. Whether this came in the form of support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee on Leona or top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon’s Ornn, DAMWON Gaming were strictly superior in the draft phase all series long.

While DRX had a chance to play for the early game and not let DAMWON Gaming get too far ahead, the latter’s flexibility ensured that former was the only team put in a difficult spot draft-wise. Often, DAMWON Gaming would force a poor matchup in the jungle, enabling jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu to dominate.

DRX suffered from a lack of initiation in the first game, allowing DAMWON Gaming to roll all over the map in a methodical, wholistic 38-minute win.

DRX started stronger in game two by picking up some early kills, but they couldn’t stem the inevitable tide. They dropped the back-and-forth game in 36 minutes.

This series ended much like how the LCK Summer Final did for both teams: with DAMWON Gaming several steps ahead of DRX. Canyon and mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su, the latter of whom won player of the series, routinely pushed their advantages, neutralizing DRX’s best player, mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, from the jump.

In the series-deciding game three, DAMWON Gaming came alive early with superior teamfighting, moving around as a team and disabling DRX’s jungle. Just like how DAMWON Gaming dominated the LCK Summer Finals, they made quick work of DRX in the clutch.

DAMWON Gaming took out DRX in 25 minutes and knocked them out of the World Championship.

