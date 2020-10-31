DAMWON rolls to title in 2020 Worlds final

DAMWON Gaming ended the LCK’s three-year title drought, taking down Suning 3-1 Saturday in the 2020 League of Legends World Championship Finals in the first-ever match at SAIC Motor Pudong Arena in Shanghai, China.

It was easily one of the best finals in recent memory, with almost every game being a competitive, well-played affair. Though Suning Gaming had the home-field advantage, DAMWON ruined the homecoming.

Throughout the World Championships, DAMWON looked like the team to beat with a combination of brilliant strategy and overwhelming firepower. Every player in DAMWON’s starting five is a bona fide stud, creating nightmare matchups across the board for most teams. While Suning showed they were as mentally capable as DAMWON, they simply couldn’t keep up with DAMWON’s superior mechanics.

In particular, DAMWON jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu did on Saturday what he has been doing for the last couple of months: dominate. Canyon consistently got ahead of Suning jungle darling Le “SofM” Quang Duy, taking over every early game and ensuring DAMWON never got as far as 24 minutes without a considerable gold lead.

In Game 1, Canyon was instrumental to his team’s win as Graves, controlling the map early and stacking neutral objectives. This led to DWG’s main carries, mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su’s Orianna and bot laner Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun’s Ashe, getting fed out of their minds, with ShowMaker posting an 8/1/11 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) for 90.4 percent kill participation.

Eventually, DWG got to Soul Point, forcing Suning to force a teamfight around the Dragon Pit. There, DAMWON picked apart Suning’s attempted engage, picking up the Infernal Soul and starting the countdown to an inevitable win. One teamfight win around Baron Nashor later and DWG took first blood in the series, closing Game 1 out in 35 minutes.

DWG were feeling themselves heading into Game 2’s draft, putting Canyon on Evelynn and ShowMaker on Lucian. Unfortunately for DAMWON, they had unwittingly sprung a Suning trap as SofM showed off his creative versatility with a Rengar pick designed to shut Canyon down. SofM didn’t play Rengar as what most might expect, an AD assassin, but rather played full tank Rengar. With his Thrill of the Hunt ultimate active, Rengar can see Evelynn through her invisibility, meaning that, once Rengar hits maximum CDR in his build, Evelynn never gets to go on stealth missions again.

Despite DAMWON holding a considerable gold lead for a majority of the game, built up from strong macro play and excellent roaming from support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s Thresh, Suning would find their moment to seize control. Once SofM got tanky enough to absorb all of Canyon’s damage, Suning forced a fight around the Dragon that gave Suning Cloud Soul and a 4-for-0 fight win. This would lead to a Baron buff powered push into DAMWON’s base that ended with top lane sensation Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin picking up a pentakill as Fiora to tie the series up.

While Bin and SofM are reliable carries for Suning, the rest of their team struggled. Veteran support Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh had a rough series, getting consistently outclassed by BeryL. Exciting rookie bot laner Tang “huanfeng” Huan-Feng was quiet up against Ghost throughout the night. Worst of all, Suning mid laner Xiang “Angel” Tao had a chance to turn a disastrous Game 3 in Suning’s favor, but made a critical error that started the Suning decline.

Game 3 started like every other game in the series did: DAMWON was winning most of the lanes and had complete control over whichever objectives they wanted. DAMWON picked up an early Cloud Soul and looked to wrap things up quickly, but Suning found a miraculous 4-for-1 teamfight around 21 minutes in to turn the tides. Angel’s Akali was the main catalyst behind Suning’s comeback, leading the team to a Baron buff and eventually an Elder Dragon, but DWG held firm, waiting for Suning to make a mistake.

That pivotal mistake came from Angel, who made a poor choice with his Teleport that allowed DWG to force Suning to come to the Baron pit. There, DWG slaughtered Suning in a 3-for-1 fight that gave DWG the Baron Buff and the win in 35 minutes.

As much as Suning wanted to bounce back in Game 4, DWG had figured out how to beat them. Prevent Bin from playing a hero that can dominate the top half of the map with SofM’s help, draft a lane bully in the bottom lane and take away some of Suning’s comfort picks like Kindred and Syndra. Things quickly got bad for Suning, who gave up three kills, a Mountain Drake, a Rift Herald and several stacks of Mark of the Kindred to Canyon’s Kindred.

Once ahead, Canyon wasted little time springing Ghost’s Caitlyn free from the bottom lane. Ghost and DAMWON rotated around the map as an unstoppable, tower-crushing machine, and all Suning could do was watch and try to farm as much as they could. This led to an ill-fated 5-for-2 fight that went in DAMWON’s favor on the back of a Canyon triple kill. Canyon, who ended with a flawless 8/0/7 KDA and picked up Finals MVP honors, then turned his sights on taking some more neutral objectives before DWG pushed into Suning’s base and finished the series in 27 minutes.

DAMWON Gaming’s victory was well-deserved; it’s clear that DWG was the best team at this year’s World Championships and that the gap between themselves and other top teams wasn’t particularly close.

This marks the first time in almost three years that a team from the LCK had won the World Championship, with the last Korean team to win the big one being Samsung Galaxy back in 2017.

While Suning couldn’t get the job done at the end of the day, their Cinderella-run through a gauntlet of tough international competition and every other LPL team in the Knockout Round is nothing to be ashamed of.

--Field Level Media