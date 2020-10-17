Top Esports survives scare to advance in LOL Worlds

Fnatic put a scare into top seed Top Esports before getting reverse-swept in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai on Saturday.

Fnatic had been the underdogs coming into the series, with many assuming Top Esports’ victory before the series. However, Fnatic did not make it easy for them.

The first game was the most fun to watch, as Fnatic stepped outside of the strict meta to give Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau Singed top. They took the first win by knowing exactly how to take advantage of their composition. Their Singed made for an amazing frontline, with Kindred using his ultimate for tough situations and the Galio mid buying time with his hero’s entrance. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson also had a good game on Senna, his mechanics showing up when he needed them to, and his Rakan support initiated the right fights and picks the team needed.

Fnatic had made the second game very hard for Yu “Jackeylove” Wen-Bo, catching him out at every chance. They used the Tahm Kench support to fuel their takeover, as he made up the majority of Top Esports’ death. With Fnatic being so confident and efficient this game, no one could have expected how the series turned out.

In the third game, Fnatic stepped out of the meta again in the championship by locking in Vel’Koz mid. However, this time they didn’t reap the same reward. Top Esports’ Lee Sin jungle was able to take advantage of the enemy team’s immobile carries in Vel’Koz and Jhin ADC, and Top Esports held on to a tight sense of control throughout the game to grab their first win in the best-of-5.

Fnatic couldn’t find the fight they wanted in the fourth game, and didn’t find a way to deal with Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan’s Nidalee jungle that ended up saving the game and tying up the series.

After witnessing Fnatic squander the 2-0 lead, EU fans could only watch in horror as the last game fell right into Top Esports’ hands. The last game didn’t even last a full 26 minutes and didn’t feel as though Fnatic was at the height of their gameplay. Top Esports had woken up and took control of the series despite giving Fanatic the early upper hand.

On Sunday, Gen.G faces off against G2 Esports in the last quarterfinal match as the championship grows more intense.

