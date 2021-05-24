China, Korea to have four spots at 2021 Worlds

League Champions Korea and China’s Legends Pro League each will have four spots in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship this fall.

The leagues were awarded the extra slots at the conclusion of the Mid-Season Invitational.

Royal Never Give Up beat DWG KIA 3-2 on Sunday in the grand final, earning the fourth spot for the LPL. It was awarded to the LCK -- home of DWG KIA -- based on power rankings.

The summer splits begin in June and will help determine which four teams from each league compete in the Worlds.

The world championship is set to begin Nov. 6 at the Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.

