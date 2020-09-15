Riot announces play-ins and Group Stage draw

With the League of Legends World Championships just around the corner, Riot Games has announced the organization and teams of the play-ins and group stage draw.

There’s going to be two groups of five teams, with each group playing one round-robin cycle beginning Sept. 25. The last place teams will be eliminated, the first place teams advance to the group stage.

The first group for play-ins will consist of: Team Liquid, Mad Lions, Legacy Esports, Papara Supermassive and INTZ. The second contains LGD Gaming, PSG Talon, V3 Esports, Unicorns of Love and Rainbow 7.

Third- and fourth-place teams will have to battle it out again in a best-of-five series, the loser being eliminated and the victor getting another chance to make it to groups by playing the 2nd-place team in the other group.

Next is the Group Stage, which runs Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 8-11. There will be 16 teams participating, four split into four groups. Each group will have a play-in qualifier, and the rest of the teams are regional qualifiers. Every group will play a double round-robin series, best-of-one, and only the two top teams from every group will be allowed to move forward to the last stage of the tournament - the Knockout Stage.

In Group A is G2 Esports, Suning, and Machi Esports. Group B has Damwon Gaming, JD Gaming and Rogue. Group C has Team SoloMid, Fnatic and Gen.G, and Group D has Top Esports, DRX and Flyquest.

After the Group Stage come the quarterfinals, semifinals and the Grand Final, where the teams will play a best-of-five series.

