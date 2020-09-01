Riot: VCS teams unable to compete at Worlds

Riot Games announced Tuesday that the Vietnam Championship teams will be unable to travel to Shanghai, China, to compete in the World Championship due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The tournament will proceed with 22 teams of 24, Riot director of operations Tom Martell wrote in a blog post.

“We explored every possible option to include VCS teams while ensuring the safety of VCS players and the delivery of a world class event,” Martell wrote. “VCS teams and VCS fans have been an irreplaceable fixture of Worlds, but in consideration of current circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to proceed without them this year.

“We are incredibly disappointed on behalf of these teams who worked so hard all year for the chance to compete on the global stage,” Martell wrote.

The two qualifying teams will be awarded their full share of the prize pool, Martell said.

The absence of the teams also forces a format change. The play-in stage will now be 10 teams instead of 12.

The 10 play-in teams will be split into two seeded groups of five teams each. Each of these groups will play a single round-robin cycle, with the first-place teams both advancing to the Group Stage, and the last place teams being eliminated.

The third- and fourth-place teams in each group will play a best-of-five series, with the loser being eliminated and the winner advancing to a best-of five-series against the second-place team from the other group.

The winners of those matches also will qualify for the Group Stage.

Also, the third seed from the LCK will automatically advance to the Group Stage, based on performance, to maintain an even number of teams in the play-in.

