Schedule set for upcoming LOL World Championship

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is scheduled to begin Sept. 25 in Shanghai, China.

Tencent Esports announced the calendar for the tournament, which will end Oct. 31 with the Summoner’s Cup.

The play-in stage is set to run from Sept. 25-30. Group Stage Round 1 will follow from Oct. 3-6, with Stage 2 set for Oct. 8-11.

The four-day quarterfinal round is schedule to begin Oct. 15, with the semifinals played Oct. 24-25.

The LOL season has been played online this spring and summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the worlds are expected to be played in a bubble, similar to the NBA bubble near Orlando. Teams will arrive early to quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A decision has not yet been made as to whether fans will be allowed in the venue.

Seven of the 24 teams already have qualified for the competition. They are: Top Esports, JD Gaming, G2 Esports, Fnatic, Rogue, FlyQuest and Team Liquid.

