G2 Esports wins thriller at LoL Worlds group stage

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship Group Stage continued on Sunday as teams continued to fight for group dominance. Most of the games were one-sided, but there was still plenty of action and drama.

In the marquee matchup of the day, 2019 World Championship runners up and 2020 LEC 1st seed G2 Esports (1-0) won the most exciting match of Worlds so far in a 43-minute win over the LPL’s 3rd seed, Suning Gaming (0-1). This match was as close as they come, with G2 showing off their finesse in both micro and macro plays.

While Suning Gaming played well, for the most part, G2 built an early lead through the bottom lane, getting bot laner Luka “Perkz” Perkovic’s Ezreal ahead. Suning Gaming would respond soon after, though, beginning a scrappy tug-of-war between both teams for objective control. As the game went later and later, Suning’s team composition stacked with teamfighting power threatened to overpower G2, but they fought their way back from the precipice.

Suning Gaming, led by jungler Le “SofM” Quang Duy’s Lee Sin, had a tenuous grip over the game after the 30-minute mark, where G2’s carries pulled off some incredible feats to keep their team alive. After SNG picked up an Ocean Soul, Perkz and mid lane star Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther’s Twisted Fate fought immaculately, leading to a G2 Elder Dragon in a fight where Perkz dealt over 10,000 damage. Showing their international experience, G2 chose their moment to strike when Perkz teleported into SNG’s base, ending the game in 43 minutes in their tournament debut.

In other news, LCK first seed DAMWON Gaming (2-0) continued to dominate as they took down LEC 3rd seed Rogue (1-1) in 34 minutes. While this game took a while, and it was a low-kill affair, don’t be mistaken: DAMWON was in control from the jump.

DAMWON jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu was electric as Graves, posting a perfect 2/0/5 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) for 100 percent kill participation. After finding an early kill in the top lane, DAMWON overwhelmed Rogue across the map, winning practically every lane and accelerating the game out of Rogue’s reach.

The LEC team did well to pick up kills when they were on the table, but there wasn’t much else for Rogue to do. DAMWON dominated the objective game en route to the win, taking 10 towers to Rogue’s two, four drakes to Rogue’s none and securing both Rift Heralds as well as the game’s only Baron Nashor.

The final LEC team in the Group Stage fought hard, but LEC 2nd seed Fnatic (1-1) couldn’t keep up as the LPL’s 4th seed, LGD Gaming (1-1) took the win in 34 minutes. Both teams were in the contest early, but as time went on, LGD top laner Xie “Langx” Zhen-Ying made it clear his team held a distinct draft advantage. Langx’s Ornn was a nightmare for Fnatic to deal with; an unkillable tank with unstoppable initiation. Compared to Langx, Fnatic top laner Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau’s Sett simply couldn’t get enough done.

Group C’s other match saw the LCK’s 3rd seed, Gen.G (2-0) cruise into a Group C lead as it took down the LCS’ top seeded TSM (0-2) in 27 minutes. TSM set itself up for failure from the draft, drafting three losing lanes and a composition with no inherent synergy or meaningful frontline. What’s worse, TSM gave Gen.G bot laner Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk his signature Ezreal, which he used to carve up TSM’s backline. TSM did well to find occasional picks, but couldn’t get anything else done as Gen.G ran with a laning phase lead to the win.

North America continued to struggle on Sunday as the LCS’ 3rd seed Team Liquid (0-1) fell to the PCS’s 1st seed, Machi Esports (1-0). Machi Esports played well behind jungler Huang “Gemini” Chu-Xuan’s Volibear, who was active early and often to get his lanes ahead. Once Machi Esports got ahead, Team Liquid seemed uninterested in participating in teamfights, allowing Machi to march across the map in a methodical 37-minute win.

Finally, the PCS’s 2nd seed, PSG Talon (0-2) continued to struggle while JD Gaming (1-1) picked up a much-needed momentum win after getting thrashed by DAMWON Gaming on Saturday. Support Zuo “LvMao” Ming-Hao brought out the Pantheon support to great success, constantly roaming and setting up kills for his team en route to a 4/1/5 KDA.

--Field Level Media