Top Esports down DRX at LoL Worlds group stage

The third day of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship Group Stage saw big names do battle in a fight for a spot in the Knockout Stage.

In Monday night’s main event, LPL No. 1 seed Top Esports (2-0) took down the LCK’s second seeded DRX (1-1). The draft for both teams was aggressive, with no true tanks on either side. The action started early with DRX forcing the issue and going up roughly 2,000 gold at 12 minutes throughout constant skirmishing.

Throughout it all, though, TES bot laner Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo had the freedom to farm as Senna, which would prove to be DRX’s undoing.

While DRX held a gold lead for a vast majority of this game, Top Esports did a great job of minimizing DRX’s attempts to snowball their lead. With DRX’s high-risk, high-reward early game composition starting to peter out in the mid game, JackeyLove started taking over teamfights as TES took control of the game.

Despite Top Esports getting wiped out just after securing a Baron Nashor around 24 minutes, JackeyLove’s advantage was undeniable. He blasted through DRX with a 6/1/9 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) for 100 percent kill participation and a whopping 49.6 percent damage share. With JackeyLove leading the way, Top Esports closed out a bizarre clash of tournament favorites in 32 minutes.

The other top seeds found wins of their own.

LCK top seed DAMWON Gaming (3-0) dominated PSG Talon (0-3). While PSG Talon was active in the early game, skirmishing well and taking brief gold leads, they couldn’t stop DAMWON top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon’s Kennen from dominating mid-game teamfights. Nuguri showed great patience with his Slicing Maelstrom ultimate, unleashing it at key moments to decimate PSG en route to a 28-minute stomp.

In a less powerful showing, LEC champion G2 Esports (2-0) took down the PCS’ Machi Esports (1-1) in 38 minutes. It took G2 a while to wear down Machin in the early game despite picking up a first blood kill 51 seconds into the match.

With support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle’s Tahm Kench picking up random solo kills and top laner Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen taking over the map with resources from the rest of his team, G2 carved out a lead and made sure to keep it growing into an eventual win.

LEC third seed Rogue (1-2), didn’t fare as well as G2 did, getting run over by a top contender for the tournament title in LPL second seed JD Gaming (2-1) in 30 minutes.

While Rogue picked up some early kills, JDG’s dominant lanes and objective control ensured that, when JDG’s team composition hit their power spikes, they would run through Rogue. The European side struggled to find value later in the game, drafting a dedicated early-mid game composition and going down by as much as 13,000 gold before their Nexus fell.

Meanwhile, North America finally picked up a win at the Group Stage.

It wasn’t from LCS third seed Team Liquid (0-2), as TL got schooled by LPL third seed Suning Gaming (1-1) in 32 minutes. This low-action game came as a result of Suning Gaming playing with great macro and decision making while Liquid looked scared of making mistakes. Liquid’s preferred slow tempo worked against them as SNG drafted several winning lanes and locked Liquid out of the game from basically the draft phase.

North America’s sole win at the Group Stage came thanks to LCS second seed FlyQuest (1-1) taking down the CIS region’s champions, LCL representative Unicorns of Love (0-2).

Despite top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest getting bullied as Renekton, finishing with a 2/9/6 KDA, his ‘tactical inting’ took pressure off of FlyQuests’ true carry: Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage’s Syndra. PowerOfEvil has had a phenomenal tournament thus far, and he was by far the best player on the server in this 36-minute win.

--Field Level Media