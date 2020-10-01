Group pairings set for LoL Worlds

After LGD Gaming and Unicorns of Love claimed the last two spots in the League of Legends World Championship main event, the group pairings were drawn Wednesday.

Sixteen teams will compete in the event that opens Saturday in Shanghai. Teams were divided into groups of four that will each play a double round robin of best-of-one matches. The top two teams from every group will advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.

The quarterfinals will see group winners matched up with group runners-up from Oct. 15-18. The semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 24-25, and the final will be played Oct. 31.

Group A is headlined by G2 Esports, the summer playoff winner of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). Their competition will be Suning, the third-place team from the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL); Machi Esports, the champion of the Pacific Championship Series (PCS) consisting of teams from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia; and play-in qualifier Team Liquid from the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS).

League Champions Korea (LCK) summer playoffs winner DAMWON Gaming top the Group B field. They will oppose LPL runner-up JD Gaming, LEC third-place finisher Rogue and qualifier PSG Talon of the PCS.

LCS summer playoff champion Team SoloMid is the top-seeded team in Group C. LEC summer runner-up Fnatic, qualifier LGD Gaming of the LPL and Gen.G round out the group. Gen.G, the third-place team in the LCK summer playoffs, got the spot of the Vietnamese champion that was unable to travel to Shanghai due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Flash, the Vietnam Championship Series summer winner, was in line to compete at the Worlds.

Top Esports, the LPL summer playoff winner, lead the Group D roster. LCK runner-up DRX, LCS runner-up FlyQuest and qualifier Unicorns of Love from the Commonwealth of Independent States round out Group D.

Last year’s LoL Worlds champion, FunPlus Phoenix, failed to qualify for this year’s event out of the LPL.

The prize pool for the Worlds has yet to be revealed by FunPlus Phoenix pocketed $834,375 as the winner last year with runner-up G2 Esports getting $300,375.

