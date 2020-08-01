LoL Esports Worlds set for September start in Shanghai

The League of Legends Esports World Championship will be held Sept. 25-Oct. 31 in Shanghai, game-maker Riot Games announced Friday.

The finals will be the first event ever held at the Pudong Soccer Stadium, the future home of Shanghai SIPG FC and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

It remains uncertain if fans will be in attendance at the event as organizers wait to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the area in the fall.

Riot Games said in a statement, “Hosting the event in a single city will reduce travel throughout the tournament and give us the ability to more closely control the show environment. We continue to use the guidance from various health organizations and local and national authorities to prioritize safety for our players, fans, and everyone involved with bringing Worlds 2020 to life.”

The top teams from regional LoL competitions around the world will qualify to participate in the Worlds. The 24-team field for the main competition will include six teams from the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL), six teams from the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), three teams from the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), three teams from the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) plus four qualifiers from the play-in stage.

Competing in the play-in stage will be four LPL teams, four LEC teams, three LCK teams, three LCS teams. Two teams will come from the Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia region, and two will come from Vietnam. Getting one play-in entry apiece will be the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America, Turkey, Brazil, Japan and Oceania.

FunPlus Phoenix won the 2019 Worlds, earning $834,375 from a $2,225,000 prize pool.

—Field Level Media