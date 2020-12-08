LGD Gaming part ways with mid laner xiye

LGD Gaming continued the remake of their roster, announcing Tuesday that they have parted ways with mid laner Su “xiye” Han-Wei.

xiye becomes a free agent after the two sides failed to reach a deal.

“During the transfer period, with respect for the player’s will, we’ve had several friendly negotiations with xiye, bit it’s a pity that at least, we are unable to move forward together,” LGD said in a statement.

The move comes more than two weeks after the organization parted with veteran jungler Han “Peanut” Wang-ho.

xiye helped LGD Gaming qualify for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

--Field Level Gaming