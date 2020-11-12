Report: YamatoCannon to take over as Fnatic coach

Fnatic is turning to Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi as its head coach for the 2021 season, according to a report.

Esports journalist Jacob Wolf said Thursday that YamatoCannon is set to replace Alfonso “Mithy” Rodriguez.

YamatoCannon announced in October that he had chosen not to renew his contract with SANDBOX Gaming of League Champions Korea. The 24-year-old Swede became the first Western coach in LCK when he joined SANDBOX in May.

Now, it appears he is set to return to Legends European Championship competition, where he previously coached Team Roccat, Splyce and Team Vitality.

SANDBOX struggled in the LCK summer season, finishing 7-11 and failing to make the playoffs. Fnatic was second in the LEC summer playoffs and finished in fifth-eighth place at the 2020 LOL World Championship.

