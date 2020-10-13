YamatoCannon out as SANDBOX Gaming coach

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi confirmed Tuesday that he won’t be returning to coach SANDBOX Gaming of the League Champions Korea league.

The team announced Monday night on social media that YamatoCannon wouldn’t be renewing his contract, and YamatoCannon posted his response on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’ve chosen not to re-sign with @SBGaming_KOR,” he wrote. “I will be forever grateful for everything and I will elaborate further in the future. I will keep the memories very close to my heart and I am sure that our paths will align again to finish our story.”

The 24-year-old YamatoCannon, who is from Sweden, became the first non-Korean coach in LCK when he joined SANDBOX in May.

“We had optimistic discussions about re-signing, but we came to the conclusion to mutually part ways due to YamatoCannon’s personal reasons,” the team posted on Twitter.

His previous coaching positions include Team Vitality.

Under YamatoCannon, SANDBOX finished 7-11 after an 0-5 start in the LCK Summer Split and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

