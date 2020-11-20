100 Thieves land four former Golden Guardians

100 Thieves’ roster for the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series looks eerily familiar, with four out of five of their soon-to-be active players hailing from Golden Guardians.

100 Thieves have added Can “Closer” Celik, Tanner “Damonte” Damonte, Victor “FBI” Huang, and Choi “Huhi” Jae-hyun during the free agency period, and the quartet will be together on a LCS roster for a second straight season.

While the Golden Guardians weren’t a top tier team in 2020 and finished 9-9 in fifth place in the LCS Summer season, they did have potential. Golden Guardians upset eventual Summer Playoffs champion Team SoloMid in the first round of the playoffs.

100 Thieves had also found themselves stuck, meeting an early elimination in playoffs after a 7-11 record in the Summer season. The roster has experience working together however. 100 Thieves was also able to keep their star top laner, Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, and the reworked lineup should allow for new opportunities in 2021.

“Time to get to work” 100 Thieves announced on Twitter after introducing the new roster. “See you on the rift!”

--Field Level Media