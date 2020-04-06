Cloud9 sweeps 100 Thieves in North America spring playoffs

Cloud9 rolled to a 3-0 victory over 100 Thieves on Sunday to advance to the second round of the winners’ bracket in the League of Legends North America League Championship Series spring playoffs.

Top-seeded Cloud9 face second-seeded Evil Geniuses on Saturday.

Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer was the MVP as Cloud9 swept the third-seeded 100 Thieves, who drop into the losers’ bracket.

There are no matches on Monday. Fourth-seeded FlyQuest will meet the sixth-seeded Golden Guardians on Tuesday, while fifth-seeded Team SoloMid battles 100 Thieves on Wednesday.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

—Field Level Media