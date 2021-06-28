Excel promote Markoon, Advienne to LEC starting lineup

Excel Esports promoted jungler Mark “Markoon” van Woensel and support Henk “Advienne” Reijenga to the starting lineup ahead of Week 4 in the League of Legends European Championship.

Excel are off to a 2-5 star in the 2021 LEC Summer Split, with only SK Gaming (1-6) posting a worse record so far in the 10-team league.

Their next match is July 2 against G2 Esports.

To make room for Markoon and fellow Dutchman Advienne, jungler Daniel “Dan” Hockley of England and support Petr “denyk” Haramach of the Czech Republic were moved to the BT Excel roster.

The rest of the Excel starting lineup includes top laner Felix “Kryze” Hellstrom of Sweden, mid laner Erlend “nukeduck” Vatevik Holm of Norway and bot laner Patrik “Patrik” Jiru of the Czech Republic.

