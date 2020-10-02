Riot announces the 10 teams to play in CBLoL

Despite the initial plan to release the names of the teams that would participate in the 2021 Brazilian Championship of League of Legends (CBLoL) on Oct. 25, the announcement instead came Friday.

Following a four-month evaluation period, Riot Games Brazil announced that the 10 teams that will compete in the CBLoL are: KaBuM e-Sports, INTZ, Flamengo Esports, paiN Gaming, Falkol Prodigy, FURIA Esports, LOUD, RED Canids, Cruzeiro and Rensga.

Among the organizations that didn’t make the cut are: Black Hawks, Black Dragons, Santos HotForex, Havan Liberty, Redemption, Vivo Keyd, Gamelanders/Final Level, and Team oNe.

While some of the teams that didn’t get admittance into the championship are more well known, newer teams like LOUD did make the cut. Financial sustainability, future plan with esports, and more served as factors when deliberating on the teams.

The start date for the CBLoL season has yet to be announced.

--Field Level Media