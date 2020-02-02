'Noah' downs 'Cleff' to win Madden Challenge

Seventeen-year-old Noah “Noah” Johnson rallied from a wild-card berth with four straight victories on Saturday to win the Madden NFL 20 Challenge in Redwood City, Calif.

Noah, playing as the Philadelphia Eagles, took down Dwayne, “Cleff” Wood II 14-6 in the final. He intercepted Cleff, who played as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the end zone late in the second quarter, then busted a 73-yard touchdown run with Chris Johnson to take a 7-0 lead. Noah capped the win with another short touchdown by Johnson in the final minutes.

With the victory, Noah claimed the top prize of $35,000 and 1,000 Madden Championship Series points. Cleff earned $25,000 and 800 MCS points. Both players qualified for the 16-team Madden Bowl in April.

Sixteen players began the $190,000 tournament on Thursday, broken into four round-robin groups. The winner of each group advanced directly to the quarterfinals, while the second- and third-place teams in each groups met in wild-card games to earn the right to advance.

Noah finished as the Group C runner-up, and he won his wild-card matchup on Friday. On Saturday, he routed Group D winner Shay “Young Kiv” Kivlen 35-13 in the quarterfinals, then took down Group D runner-up Wesley “Wesley” Gittens 20-14 in the semifinals.

Cleff, the Group B winner, had earned a bye to the quarterfinals, where he beat Douglas “Crush” Thiel 31-21. In the semifinals, he took down Raidel “Joke” Brito 24-3.

The Madden Bowl will be held April 23-25.

Prize pool:

1st: $35,000, 1,000 MCS points - Noah

2nd: $25,000, 800 MCS points - Cleff

3rd-4th: $20,000, 700 MCS points - Joke, Wesley

5th-8th: $10,000, 500 MCS points - Young Kiv, Henry, Crush, D3liveranc3

9th-12th: $7,500, 450 MCS points - Lil Man, Rage, JD, Gos

13th-16th: $5,000, 400 MCS points - Boogz, Dimes, Trey, KMac

—Field Level Media