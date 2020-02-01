'Young Kiv,' 'D3liveranc3' charge into Madden Challenge quarters

Shay “Young Kiv” Kivlen and Michael “D3liveranc3” Pinter topped their groups to roll into the quarterfinals of the Madden NFL 20 Challenge on Friday in Redwood City, Calif.

Sixteen players began the $190,000 tournament on Thursday, broken into four round-robin groups. The winner of each group advanced directly to the quarterfinals, while the second- and third-place teams in each groups met in wild-card games to earn the right to advance.

D3liveranc3 went 3-0 to top Group C. Young Kiv topped Group D at 2-1.

In the day’s first wild-card game, Group D runner-up “Wesley” defeated Group C third-place finisher “JD” 17-0. The second wild-card game saw 17-year-old “Noah,” the runner-up from Group C, top Group D third-place player Hassan “Gos” Spall 17-12.

“I’m super hyped,” Noah said postgame in the tournament’s Twitch stream. “I just love to compete. That’s what’s driving me.”

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Noah will meet Young Kiv, and D3liveranc3 will play against Wesley.

In the other half of the quarterfinal bracket, which was determined Thursday, Raidel “Joke” Brito will oppose “Henry,” and Dwayne “Cleff” Wood II will square off with Douglas “Crush” Thiel.

The event will conclude on Saturday with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The winner will take home $35,000 and 1,000 Madden Championship Series points. Second place will get $25,000 and 800 points.

The champion and runner-up will qualify for the 16-team Madden Bowl in April.

—Field Level Media