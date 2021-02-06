Lions' Jwall beats Raiders' Pavan for Madden Club Championship

Jacob “Jwall” Wallack, representing the Detroit Lions, beat Pavan “Pavan” Lakhat, representing the Las Vegas Raiders, 14-6 to win EA Sports’ Madden 21 Club Championship on Friday.

The title was worth $150,000 for Jwall, who is from Providence, R.I. Pavan, from Yuba City, Calif., made $80,000 as the runner-up.

Jwall grabbed the lead for good at 7-3 in the third quarter on a 55-yard touchdown catch by a virtual Randy Moss.

The match was sealed when the virtual version of Lions legend Barry Sanders ran for a 76-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up a first-and-goal that allowed Jwall to run out the remaining time.

In the NFC championship match that served as a semifinal, Jwall beat Fancy, representing the Dallas Cowboys, 16-10. The other semifinal, the AFC championship showdown, saw Pavan top Jonbeast, representing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-9.

Fancy, from Dallas, and Jonbeast, from Hartford, Conn., each earned $50,000 as semifinalists. The event, which featured a player representing every NFL team, had an overall $750,000 prize pool.

