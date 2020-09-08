EA Sports adds QB Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21

EA Sports added free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to the Madden NFL 21 lineup on Tuesday.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since 2016, the year in which he took a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racism and police brutality.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” the company posted on Twitter.

“... We want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.”

Kaepernick was assigned an overall rating of 81, tied with Ben Roethlisberger as the 15th-best QB in the game. Kaepernick is rated higher than more than a dozen current starters, including Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr, Cam Newton, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones.

Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 games (58 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-16. He rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores.

—Field Level Media