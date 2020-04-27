Hollywood Brown wins Madden title; Madden Bowl field set

The Baltimore Ravens may have flamed out in the NFL playoffs, but one of their stars can now call himself champion.

Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Champion.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown beat rapper Snoop Dogg 60-42 on Sunday to win the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament, part of a full day of Madden action that also saw the final field for the Madden Bowl set.

Brown, playing as his Ravens, trailed Snoop Dogg’s 49ers 28-16 at the half but came back behind some familiar — and not-so-familiar — plays for Ravens fans.

Perhaps most familiar was a 27-yard pick-six by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters to give Baltimore a 30-28 lead midway through the third quarter. Peters had three interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — in 10 regular-season games after his midseason trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

As for the not-so-familiar? Brown put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 99-yard kickoff return for a score — by Hollywood Brown. Despite his blazing speed, Brown did not return a single kick or punt as a rookie last season.

After the celebrity champion was crowned, the PlayStation 4 Last Chance Qualifier Final Four took place to determine the final spot in the Madden Bowl.

Pavan “Pavan” Lakhat, the Madden 19 Club Champion, opened the day against Nathaniel “Yardstick” Horton, making the deepest run of his Madden career. It was also an all-AFC West matchup as Pavan plays as the Raiders and Yardstick plays as the Chiefs.

The game came down to the final moments, but Pavan held on for the 10-3 win.

That matched Pavan with Will “GoldenGlover” Andrews, with Pavan needing to win two matches to grab the last spot in the Madden Bowl.

Though GoldenGlover played as the Jacksonville Jaguars, both players had Michael Vick leading their offense. Ultimately, however, the matchup wasn’t close. Finding more creative ways to use Vick and employing a stout defense, Pavan won the first game 24-17 (with GoldenGlover scoring a meaningless touchdown in the closing seconds), then throttled GoldenGlover in the do-or-die game 27-0.

After that came the seeding game, where Pavan played Saturday’s Xbox champion Daniel “Dcroft” Mycroft.

That task proved to be too tall for Pavan, however, as Dcroft’s Seattle Seahawks won the game 21-13.

The $220,000, 16-player Madden NFL 20 Bowl runs May 6-16. The early rounds will be streamed on the ESPN app and will be available on Twitch and YouTube. The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on ESPN on May 16, as well as on Twitch and YouTube.

The Madden Bowl is the final event in the Madden NFL 20 Championship Series.

Madden Bowl 20 lineup

Group A

Raidel “Joke” Brito

Reginald “Boogz” Brown

Michael “VoLTeRaX” Bryant

Pavan “Pavan” Lakhat

Group B

Shay “Young Kiv” Kivlen

Zack “Serious Moe” Lane

Drini “Drini” Gjoka

Jordan “Millz” Thompson

Group C

Noah “Noah” Johnson

Dwayne “CleffTheGod” Wood

Justin “Lil Man” Barone

Mark “Schemin” Samuels Jr.

Group D

Henry “Henry” Leverette

Wesley “Wesley” Gittens

Daniel “Rage” Loftin

Daniel “Dcroft” Mycroft

—Field Level Media