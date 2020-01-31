'Cleff' and 'Joke' start Madden Challenge perfect in pool play

The first day of the Madden NFL 20 Challenge Live Finals could not have gone much better for Dwayne “Cleff” Wood II and “Joke.”

Both players went 3-0 in pool play — Joke in Group A and Cleff in Group B, to advance to the quarterfinals of the $190,000 tournament in Redwood City, Calif.

In Group A, Joke opened with a 14-13 win over “Lil Man” and “Boogz” beat “Crush” 19-14. Joke then beat Crush 10-3 and Lil Man topped Boogz 24-7. Knowing a win would put him in the quarterfinals, Joke doubled-up Boogz 14-7 while Crush beat Lil Man 13-0 to set up a three-way tie for second in the group. Lil Man and Crush qualified for the wild-card game, while Boogz was sent home.

In Group B, Cleff topped “Dimes” 28-10 and “Henry” topped “Rage” 24-6. In the second round, Henry beat Dimes while Cleff took down Rage. Cleff then beat Henry to improve to 3-0 and take the group. Rage beat Dimes 17-10 to book a wild-card slot along with Henry.

In the wild-card round, Crush beat Rage 17-13 and Henry beat Lil Man 17-10.

Per the EA Sports bracket, Cleff will face Henry in the quarterfinals, while Joke will take on Crush.

Groups C and D will fill out the remainder of the quarters.

The Live Finals will conclude on Saturday. The winner will take home $35,000 and 1,000 Madden Championship Series points. Second place will get $25,000 and 800 points.

Both will qualify for the 16-team Madden Bowl in April.

