Team Henry charges into Madden Bowl: Draft Edition final

Team Henry beat Team Drini in a two-game sweep Monday earn a berth in the final of the Madden Bowl: Draft Edition.

Team Henry will battle Team Jwall on Monday for the $150,000 first prize, with the championship match also a best-of-three. Team Jwall won the first semifinal 2-0 over Team Dusty on Sunday.

On Monday, Team Henry took the first game 14-6, then held on for a 17-14 victory in the second game.

The final game was tied 7-7 before Team Henry took the lead on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Team Henry ran a virtual Dalvin Cook for a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the game, increasing the lead to 17-7.

Team Drini got back into it on spectacular 25-yard TD catch from a virtual Mike Evans with 2:07 to go. Team Drini got the ball back once more, but Team Henry made the decisive defensive stand for the win.

Team Henry consists of captain Henry “Henry” Leverette, Wesley “Wesley” Gittens and “ImMrRightNow.”

Team Drini included captain Drini “Drini” Gjoka, Jonathan “Jonbeast” Marquez and Nolen “so not Gucci” Crumpler.

The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The players on the championship team will get $50,000 each, and the players on the runner-up team will get $20,000 apiece.

--Field Level Media