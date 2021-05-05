Wesley leads Team Henry to Madden Bowl: Draft Edition crown

Behind a dominant defensive performance from Wesley “Wesley” Gittens, Team Henry swept Team Jwall in two games to win the Madden Bowl: Draft Edition championship Tuesday night.

Team Henry took the first game 10-7 in double overtime in a squads match before Wesley beat Team Jwall’s Jacob “Fancy” Worthington 31-3 in the second game.

The winning squad of captain Henry “Henry” Leverette, Wesley and “ImMrRightNow” earned $50,000 apiece. Team Jwall, consisting of captain Jacob “Jwall” Wallack, Fancy and Joshua “DatBoi” Wright, received $20,000 each.

The first game of the championship round was decided on a 60-yard field goal with 1:32 left in the second OT.

For the second game, Henry chose Wesley to represent his squad, and the decision paid off on defense right away. Wesley got a 31-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery just over a minute into the game, then doubled the lead to 14-0 on a 50-yard interception return in the second quarter.

A 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter made it 24-0, and the gap reached 31-0 before Fancy got a late consolation field goal.

Henry said of going with Wesley, “I trusted him in that mode. I put him in there. ... We thought tourney day, why not switch it up, try something they’ve never seen before. And it clearly worked on defense.”

Wesley added, “A lot of people, when I told them I was one of the better defensive players ... thought I was (kidding) myself. I’m not the best adjustor, I won’t lie. But I feel like I play really good red-zone defense and have a really good user, and that makes it hard to score on me because I play pretty safe.

“Honestly I do feel like I’m one of the better defensive players, but obviously offense is what I’m primarily known for ... but the defense really showed off today.”

--Field Level Media