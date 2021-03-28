Drini takes home PS4, Xbox Madden Classic trophies

For the first time ever Saturday, the Madden NFL 21 Classic champion was crowned on both the PS4 and XBox consoles.

Drini “Drini” Gjoka prevailed in both title bouts, playing as the Green Bay Packers and beating Kevin “Sixth Sense” Jones 21-10 on PS4 followed by a 31-10 triumph over Mike “Spoto” Spoto in the Xbox championship match.

Drini held a 14-10 halftime lead in the PS4 finals and kept Sixth Sense scoreless in the second half en route to the victory.

“I am happy I got this win right here, but I’m not going to look at this anymore. I am ready for the next tournament,” Drini said after the PS4 triumph.

Drini, the first person to earn over $300,000 in career Madden earnings, claimed the first prize of $15,000 and the Madden Classic Trophy for his PS4 victory, with runner-up Sixth Sense taking home $8,000.

In the Xbox finals, Drini got on the board first with an Aaron Jones touchdown run up the middle on the opening drive. Spoto came back with a scoring drive of his own, but then Drini’s defense took control with two pick-6’s en route to the big victory.

“I just keep that fire in me, just to keep trying to win tournaments. I am never going to stay complacent,” a happy Drini said afterward. “I am always going to put the work in.”

For the win, Drini took home another $15,000 and another trophy.

In the first semifinal matchup on PS4, Sixth Sense kicked a 39-yard field goal in the final seconds to upset Wesley “Wesley” Gittens 20-17, followed by Drini scoring a last-minute touchdown to overtake his friend Prodigy 18-14.

On Xbox, Drini defeated 16-year-old Owen “Vohes” Nordquist 34-28 in a back-and-forth offensive matchup that eventually went into overtime. In the other Xbox semifinal, Spoto held on to beat Wesley 24-21.

With the tournaments in the books, Drini qualified as the Captain of the Madden Bowl.

Madden 21 Classic - PS4 $50,000 prize pool

1. $15,000 -- Drini “Drini” Gjoka

2. $8,000 -- Kevin “Sixth Sense” Jones

3. $6,500 -- Wesley “Wesley” Gittens

4. $4,000 -- Prodigy

5-8. $2,000

9-16. $1,000

Madden 21 Classic - Xbox $50,000 prize pool

1. $15,000 -- Drini “Drini” Gjoka

2. $8,000 -- Mike “Spoto” Spoto

3. $6,500 -- Wesley “Wesley” Gittens

4. $4,000 -- Owen “Vohes” Nordquist

5-8. $2,000

9-16. $1,000

