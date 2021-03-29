Drini wins another Madden title but falls short of going 4-for-4

After winning the Madden NFL 21 Classic Championships on PS4 and Xbox on Saturday, Drini “Drini” Gjoka came up just short of perfect on Sunday in the Madden NFL 21 Challenge Championships.

Playing once again as the Green Bay Packers, Drini earned his third Madden title of the weekend in the first finals of the day, prevailing over Munir “Ape” Ahmad Chaudary 16-13 in the Madden NFL 21 Challenge Championship on PS4. He failed, however, to earn a spot in the Xbox championship game, falling short in the semifinals.

The loss ended his historic run and his bid for the sweep of the four tournaments. But he finished with three trophies and $51,500 for the weekend, putting his career earnings at $364,300.

In the PS4 title bout, Ape had the lead 10-6 at halftime, but Drini came back to take home the Madden NFL 21 Challenge Championship on a 27-yard field goal with 1:15 left in the game for his 35th straight victory.

“Once again I played bad on offense,” Drini said afterward, “so getting the win, getting the stops when I need them, that feels good -- not playing a perfect game and still getting the “W”.

Drini was unable to get the “W” his next matchup, losing 27-19 to Dwayne “Cleffthegod” Wood Jr. in the Xbox semifinals, setting up Cleffthegod’s finals matchup against Hayden “Dusty” Hartigan, who beat Mark “Schemin” Samuels 10-3 in the other semifinal matchup.

“It’s a good feeling to dethrone (Drini),” Cleffthegod said afterward, “but I have to get the job done in the finals or it doesn’t matter.”

It didn’t happen for Cleffthegod as he was shut out 12-0 by Dusty, playing as the San Francisco 49ers, in the finals. It was Dusty’s first time on the live stage, and he earned $15,000 and the Madden NFL 21 Challenge Championship trophy for Xbox.

“It’s incredible,” said the 16-year-old Dusty. “If you had told me four weeks ago when this all started that I would have won this, I would have called you crazy.”

In the first PS4 semifinal, Ape scored the winning touchdown in overtime on an interception returned for a score to take down Eric “Too Tenacious” Hoffman 22-16. Drini continued to play strong defense in the second semifinal, moving on to the finals over Wesley “Wesley” Gittens 20-3.

Madden 21 Challenge - PS4 $50,000 prize pool

1. $15,000 -- Drini “Drini” Gjoka

2. $8,000 -- Munir “Ape” Ahmad Chaudary

3. $6,500 -- Wesley “Wesley” Gittens

4. $4,500 -- Eric “Too Tenacious” Hoffman

5-8. $2,000

9-16. $1,000

Madden 21 Challenge - Xbox $50,000 prize pool

1. $15,000 -- Hayden “Dusty” Hartigan

2. $8,000 -- Dwayne “Cleffthegod” Wood Jr.

3. $6,500 -- Drini “Drini” Gjoka

4. $4,500 -- Mark “Schemin” Samuels

5-8. $2,000

9-16. $1,000

