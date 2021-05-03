Team Jwall advances to Madden Bowl: Draft Edition finals

Team Jwall swept a semifinal series over Team Dusty two games to none Sunday night to become the first team to advance to the finals of the Madden Bowl: Draft Edition.

In overtime of Game 2, facing fourth and goal at the opponents’ 1-yard line, Jacob “Jwall” Wallack chose to go for the game-winning touchdown. He converted on a fullback dive for a 23-17 final score, after Team Jwall won the first game 38-21.

The Madden Bowl tried out a new format this season by designating eight team captains who drafted two teammates apiece for the tournament. Jwall, the Madden 21 Club Champion, teamed up with Jacob “Fancy” Worthington and Joshua “DatBoi” Wright while Hayden “Dusty” Hartigan picked Noah “Noahupnxt” Johnson and Kyle “KMaC” McAllister.

Team Dusty led Game 2 17-10 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t stop Team Jwall’s late touchdown drive to tie it and force overtime. With 13 seconds to play, Jwall had Aaron Rodgers scramble out of the pocket for a 7-yard touchdown - ironically reminiscent of something the real-life Rodgers was criticized for not doing late in last season’s NFC Championship Game.

Team Jwall then received the ball first in overtime and drove 75 yards for the victory.

The other semifinal series will pit Team Drini against Team Henry on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The winning side will advance to play Team Jwall for the title Tuesday.

