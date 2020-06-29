USA Today to host $10k Madden 20 tournament

USA Today is hosting a $10,000 Madden 20 tournament for amateurs in partnership with Super League Gaming.

Registration is open, and the free Xbox One tournament begins July 6. Players must be at least 13.

“Whether you’re a casual player or trying to climb the ranks to be one of the best, our Open format gives you a shot,” Matt Edelman, Super League’s chief commercial officer, told the newspaper. “It’s great to be able to bring players together during this isolating time when it’s not as easy for people to meet up at one person’s house for a round of games on a weekend afternoon.”

The opening round will run from July 6-26, with the playoffs beginning Aug. 1. The top four players will take part in the finals the following day, with the winner taking home $1,500.

—Field Level Media