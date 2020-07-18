Madden NFL 21 drops Washington nickname, logo

With the Washington NFL team about to change its nickname and logo, game-maker Electronic Arts is making the same move in its upcoming Madden NFL 21 title.

The video game will replace the Redskins name and logo with a generic Washington design.

EA said in a statement, “We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity. We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design.”

Hard copies of the game will include the old team nickname and logo, but EA said those features would be updated if players connect to the internet.

According to the company, “The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates. Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch.”

Madden NFL 21 is set to be released Aug. 25 on multiple game platforms.

The Washington NFL has yet to announce its new nickname. The club confirmed Monday its plan to “retire” the old nickname after sponsors including FedEx, the namesake of the team’s field in Landover, Md., applied pressure to replace a word viewed by many to be racist.

—Field Level Media