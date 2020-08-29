Kenny Got Work wins NBA 2K League MVP

After leading his team to an undefeated regular season, Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey was selected the NBA 2K League MVP on Friday.

Voting for the honor was done by NBA 2K League players, coaches, team managers, media and fans.

Behind Kenny Got Work’s averages of 35.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game, the Raptors went 16-0 in the regular season and also won the two in-season tournaments, The Tipoff and The Turn. He led the league in scoring and finished second in steals per game.

The Raptors’ Eric “Timelycook” Donald was selected the league’s defensive player of the year. Kenny Got Work and Timelycook helped the Raptors post the first unbeaten season in NBA 2K League history, but the team was upset by fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming in the playoff semifinals.

Bucks Gaming point guard Reginald “Regg” Nash Jr. was voted the Rookie of the Year after averaging 32.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA 2K League) and 9.1 assists per game (second). He sank 46.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

The NBA 2K League revealed several other honorees on Friday ahead of the playoff final:

All-NBA 2K League first team

Backcourt: Charlie “CB13” Bostwick, Warriors Gaming Squad

Backcourt: Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey, Raptors Uprising GC

Frontcourt: Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, Wizards District Gaming

Frontcourt: Gerald “Sick One” Knapp, Raptors Uprising GC

Frontcourt: Spencer “Ria” Wyman, Jazz Gaming

All-NBA 2K League second team

Backcourt: Reginald “Regg” Nash, Jr., Bucks Gaming

Backcourt: Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser, Blazer5 Gaming

Frontcourt: Yusuf “Yusuf_Scarbz” Abdulla, Kings Guard Gaming

Frontcourt: Rafel “Crush” Davis, Kings Guard Gaming

Frontcourt: Eric “Timelycook” Donald, Raptors Uprising GC

All-Rookie team

Backcourt: Reginald “Regg” Nash, Jr., Bucks Gaming

Backcourt: Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram, Jazz Gaming

Frontcourt: Rafel “Crush” Davis, Kings Guard Gaming

Frontcourt: Zaeya “Zae” Ishak, Hornets Venom GT

Frontcourt: Lee “Lee” Lamb, Hawks Talon GC

All-Defensive team

Backcourt: Eric “Timelycook” Donald, Raptors Uprising GC

Backcourt: Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey, Raptors Uprising GC

Frontcourt: Yusuf “Yusuf_Scarbz” Abdulla, Kings Guard Gaming

Frontcourt: Rafel “Crush” Davis, Kings Guard Gaming

Frontcourt: Spencer “Ria” Wyman, Jazz Gaming

—Field Level Media