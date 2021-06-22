Bucks send Arooks to 76ers in NBA 2K League trade

Bucks Gaming, the only winless team in the NBA 2K League, made a move Monday with an eye to the future.

The Bucks dealt Aaron “Arooks” Rookwood and a 2022 third-round draft pick to Sixers Gaming, receiving Robert “Caliraq” Ruiz and a 2022 first-round pick in return.

Caliraq, a rookie from San Jose who was selected 12th overall in this year’s draft, averaged 10.4 points and 1.8 assists while playing each game so far this season for the 76ers (6-4).

Arooks put up 14.7 points and 1.4 assists per game while appearing in nine contests this season for the Bucks (0-10).

Week 5 of the NBA 2K League season tips off Wednesday, when the Bucks will play two games against Mavs Gaming (5-5). The 76ers’ next action is a Saturday doubleheader against league-leading Grizz Gaming (9-1).

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 9-1

2. Wizards District Gaming, 9-3

3. Hornets Venom GT, 10-4

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 9-7

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

7. Heat Check Gaming, 7-7

T8. Magic Gaming, 4-6

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 4-6

T8. Knicks Gaming, 4-6

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-9

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-2

2. Pacers Gaming, 11-3

3. Pistons GT, 5-3

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-4

T5. Jazz Gaming, 5-5

T5. Mavs Gaming, 5-5

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-5

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-5

9. Lakers Gaming, 3-9

10. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-10

--Field Level Media