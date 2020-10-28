Lakers Gaming win top pick in NBA2K Draft

Lakers Gaming won the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft in Wednesday’s lottery drawing.

Pacers Gaming will pick second, followed by the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

Lakers Gaming tied for the league’s worst record (3-13) last season with Pistons GT, who drew the fourth pick.

The date of the draft will be announced “in the coming months,” according to a league press release.

The complete draft order for the first round:

1. Lakers Gaming

2. Pacers Gaming

3. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

4. Pistons GT

5. Cavs Legion

6. CLTX Gaming

7. Heat Check Gaming

8. Magic Gaming

9. Knicks Gaming

10. Knicks Gaming (via Grizz Gaming)

11. Hawks Talon GC

12. 76ers GC

13. T-Wolves Gaming

14. Nets GC

15. Mavs Gaming

16. Blazer5 Gaming

17. Cavs Legion GC (via Hornets Venom GT)

18. Bucks Gaming

19. Kings Guard Gaming

20. Jazz Gaming

21. Raptors Uprising GC

22. Warriors Gaming Squad

23. Wizards District Gaming

--Field Level Media