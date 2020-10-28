Lakers Gaming win top pick in NBA2K Draft

Lakers Gaming won the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft in Wednesday’s lottery drawing.
Pacers Gaming will pick second, followed by the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.
Lakers Gaming tied for the league’s worst record (3-13) last season with Pistons GT, who drew the fourth pick.
The date of the draft will be announced “in the coming months,” according to a league press release.
The complete draft order for the first round:
1. Lakers Gaming
2. Pacers Gaming
3. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai
4. Pistons GT
5. Cavs Legion
6. CLTX Gaming
7. Heat Check Gaming
8. Magic Gaming
9. Knicks Gaming
10. Knicks Gaming (via Grizz Gaming)
11. Hawks Talon GC
12. 76ers GC
13. T-Wolves Gaming
14. Nets GC
15. Mavs Gaming
16. Blazer5 Gaming
17. Cavs Legion GC (via Hornets Venom GT)
18. Bucks Gaming
19. Kings Guard Gaming
20. Jazz Gaming
21. Raptors Uprising GC
22. Warriors Gaming Squad
23. Wizards District Gaming
